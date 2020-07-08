All apartments in Vista
454 Garey Dr
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

454 Garey Dr

454 Garey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

454 Garey Drive, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Close to All, Utilities Included, No Pets - Available Now!! - $800/month Rent, $800 Deposit
Utilities Included; Water, Trash, Gas & Electric.

454 Garey Dr. - Room
Vista, CA 92084

Features Include;
- Private Entrance
- 1 Full Bath
- NO Kitchen or Access
- Street Parking Only
- Small Yard Access
- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this room.

Location;

- Close to Guajome Park.
- Near Sante Fe and Bobier

Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;

- Confirm it would only be you moving in.
- Confirm you do not have any pets?
- When would you like to move in (date)?
- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?

Walk through video available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Garey Dr have any available units?
454 Garey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
Is 454 Garey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
454 Garey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Garey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 Garey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 454 Garey Dr offer parking?
No, 454 Garey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 454 Garey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Garey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Garey Dr have a pool?
No, 454 Garey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 454 Garey Dr have accessible units?
No, 454 Garey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Garey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 454 Garey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 454 Garey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 454 Garey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

