pet friendly some paid utils

Close to All, Utilities Included, No Pets - Available Now!! - $800/month Rent, $800 Deposit

Utilities Included; Water, Trash, Gas & Electric.



454 Garey Dr. - Room

Vista, CA 92084



Features Include;

- Private Entrance

- 1 Full Bath

- NO Kitchen or Access

- Street Parking Only

- Small Yard Access

- We're sorry but no pets will be considered for this room.



Location;



- Close to Guajome Park.

- Near Sante Fe and Bobier



Write RentOceanside@gmail.com with basic information and questions for fastest response/appointment;



- Confirm it would only be you moving in.

- Confirm you do not have any pets?

- When would you like to move in (date)?

- Do you have any special circumstances/requirements to qualify or move in?



Walk through video available.



No Pets Allowed



