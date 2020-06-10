All apartments in Vista
Last updated January 30 2020 at 2:39 AM

316 Dorsey Way

316 Dorsey Way · No Longer Available
Location

316 Dorsey Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
You'll love this 4Bd 3Ba Single Story immaculate home in the heart of Vista CA, an open and bright space Beautiful Kitchen with full Stainless Steel Appliances. 1 master Bdm and 3 Bdm in a living quarters of personal family elegance. Enjoy fine outdoor living w/ a large deck, backyard fireplace & gorgeous views. Plenty of room for both RV & boat parking on either side of home lot size is 8,950 which can be great for small parties and gatherings with friends and family. This beautiful home also has 3 Large Bathrooms and can be a great place to raise a family.This home located in a desirable neighborhood, quiet and within walking distance of all Vista. Public transportation makes going to San Diego or Los Angeles a breeze with the train or bus, . Interstates I-5 and and I-15 are easy access and make this a perfect home for a busy schedule within moments you are in quiet town situated near the populations of two large cities with an international airport a passport away. Pets With Approval. Tenants Pay all utilities.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Dorsey Way have any available units?
316 Dorsey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Dorsey Way have?
Some of 316 Dorsey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Dorsey Way currently offering any rent specials?
316 Dorsey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Dorsey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Dorsey Way is pet friendly.
Does 316 Dorsey Way offer parking?
Yes, 316 Dorsey Way offers parking.
Does 316 Dorsey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Dorsey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Dorsey Way have a pool?
No, 316 Dorsey Way does not have a pool.
Does 316 Dorsey Way have accessible units?
No, 316 Dorsey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Dorsey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Dorsey Way does not have units with dishwashers.

