316 Dorsey Way

Amenities
You'll love this 4Bd 3Ba Single Story immaculate home in the heart of Vista CA, an open and bright space Beautiful Kitchen with full Stainless Steel Appliances. 1 master Bdm and 3 Bdm in a living quarters of personal family elegance. Enjoy fine outdoor living w/ a large deck, backyard fireplace & gorgeous views. Plenty of room for both RV & boat parking on either side of home lot size is 8,950 which can be great for small parties and gatherings with friends and family. This beautiful home also has 3 Large Bathrooms and can be a great place to raise a family.This home located in a desirable neighborhood, quiet and within walking distance of all Vista. Public transportation makes going to San Diego or Los Angeles a breeze with the train or bus, . Interstates I-5 and and I-15 are easy access and make this a perfect home for a busy schedule within moments you are in quiet town situated near the populations of two large cities with an international airport a passport away. Pets With Approval. Tenants Pay all utilities.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.