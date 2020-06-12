Apartment List
/
CA
/
victorville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victorville, CA

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
$
West City
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West City
1 Unit Available
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
Results within 1 mile of Victorville

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19029 Elm Dr
19029 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
2 BEDROOM IN JESS RANCH 55+ COMMUNITY! - Affordable 2 bedroom 2 bath in Apple Valley's premier 55+ community of Jess Ranch! Located in a gated community. Living room open to kitchen, with a large covered patio off slider door. 1 car detached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11566 Softwind Ct
11566 Softwind Court, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1322 sqft
JESS RANCH 55+ - 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage home in premier 55+ active community of Jess Ranch. Nice wood-look tile throughout house. HUGE living room. Two separate bedrooms - master has very large walk-in shower and double vanities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14774 Dana Street
14774 Dana Street, Adelanto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Home is located new schools, park. Has a large back yard and granite counter tops. Available to move in 5/9.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
19222 Elm Drive
19222 Elm Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
If your 55 or over, you need to check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the popular Jess Ranch senior community. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinet/counter space and wood laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Victorville

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
1 Unit Available
19389 Galloping Hill Road
19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1674 sqft
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership.
Results within 10 miles of Victorville

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
27160 Vista Road
27160 Vista Road, Silver Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1046 sqft
Beautiful condo at the Mission Villas!! This gorgeous furnished condo is waiting for you. Freshly painted, granite counter tops, newer flooring, spa tubs, and a patio for you to relax on.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
27535 Lakeview Drive
27535 Lakeview Drive, Silver Lakes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1202 sqft
Very nice, move in ready, townhouse. Two bedrooms, full bath downstairs. Living room, dining area and kitchen are upstairs to take advantage of the view of the North Lake. Half bath also upstairs.

June 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Victorville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victorville Rent Report. Victorville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victorville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Victorville rents increased slightly over the past month

Victorville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Victorville stand at $1,143 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,430 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. Victorville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Victorville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Victorville

    As rents have increased moderately in Victorville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Victorville is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Victorville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,430 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.9% rise in Victorville.
    • While Victorville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Victorville than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Victorville 3 BedroomsVictorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Garage
    Victorville Apartments with ParkingVictorville Apartments with PoolVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
    Victorville Luxury PlacesVictorville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
    West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
    El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West City
    East Bear Valley

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles