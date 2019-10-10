16092 Jimeno Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants.



Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room. The kitchen has many cabinets providing extra room for storage. All of the bedrooms are on one side of the house and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is a long drive way with 2 car attached garage. The backyard is huge with a big shed for storage.There are ceiling fans in every room. Nice sized laundry room with extra shelving space off of the kitchen.



This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Rently. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Request Showing.” Once you create your account through Rently, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the

home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.



Mesa Properties Inc.

12555-A Mariposa Rd.

Victorville, CA 92395

760-713-6690