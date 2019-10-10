All apartments in Victorville
16092 Jimeno Ave.

16092 Jimeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16092 Jimeno Avenue, Victorville, CA 92394
West City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Victorville. This property is a short drive to many shopping centers and restaurants.

Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room. The kitchen has many cabinets providing extra room for storage. All of the bedrooms are on one side of the house and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet. There is a long drive way with 2 car attached garage. The backyard is huge with a big shed for storage.There are ceiling fans in every room. Nice sized laundry room with extra shelving space off of the kitchen.

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Rently. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com and click the button to “Request Showing.” Once you create your account through Rently, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the
home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.

Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395
760-713-6690

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16092 Jimeno Ave. have any available units?
16092 Jimeno Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victorville, CA.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16092 Jimeno Ave. have?
Some of 16092 Jimeno Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16092 Jimeno Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
16092 Jimeno Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16092 Jimeno Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16092 Jimeno Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 16092 Jimeno Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 16092 Jimeno Ave. does offer parking.
Does 16092 Jimeno Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16092 Jimeno Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16092 Jimeno Ave. have a pool?
No, 16092 Jimeno Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 16092 Jimeno Ave. have accessible units?
No, 16092 Jimeno Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 16092 Jimeno Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16092 Jimeno Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
