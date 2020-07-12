/
/
/
west city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
42 Apartments for rent in West City, Victorville, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
6 Units Available
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13721 Dove Court
13721 Dove Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home, big yard, plus a bonus room in the home! Cozy Fireplace & located on a cul-DE-sac.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
14416 McArt Road
14416 Mc Art Road, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
48776 sqft
Upstairs apartment with 926 square feet of living space. Features include ceiling fans in bedrooms, and living room, privacy vertical blinds on all windows, upgraded counters, and cabinets, pre-wired for internet, and television services.
1 of 10
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room
1 of 2
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
16212 Orick Avenue
16212 Orick Avenue, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2378 sqft
Large newer home 4 bed and 2.5 Bath plenty of room for a large family, close to schools, shopping and freeway close, Leasing agent is also owner of property
1 of 8
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15123 Linking Lane
15123 Linking Lane, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2490 sqft
Wood faux Blinds, easy upkeep for rockscape in the front yard, wood flooring. Close to the freeway for commuters & close to schools and shopping centers. Section 8 is welcomed!
Results within 1 mile of West City
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 21
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15498 Vallejo Street
15498 Vallejo Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1436 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Victorville, freshly updated with new paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and counters. Nice location close to Victor Valley High School and easy access to shopping at the 15 freeway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14327 El Dorado Dr
14327 El Dorado Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
922 sqft
VICTORVILLE, GREEN TREE GOLF COURSE PROPERTY - RENT $1,000 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1,500 NO PETS. DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $2,500 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14239 Oxford Place
14239 Oxford Place, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Sitting on the corner of a cul-de-sac in a well established Victorville neighborhood, this modernized 60’s era home is a must see.
Results within 5 miles of West City
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14547 Palm Street
14547 Palm Street, Adelanto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1580 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful, Single-Family home in a perfect location.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13636 Driftwood Drive
13636 Driftwood Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1900 sqft
4 BEDROOM HOME IN SPRING VALLEY LAKE! - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. xst. Spring Valley Pkwy. Open floor plan, Tile flooring, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Indoor laundry, Landscaped front & back w/ system, Block wall.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12315 Shooting Star Drive
12315 Shooting Star Drive, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
921 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home ceramic tile through out. with 2 car garage. Rear yard fenced rock front yard landscape.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13098 Oberlin Avenue
13098 Oberlin Avenue, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1180 sqft
Nice & Newly Updated Single Family Home in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood. Must see this open floor plan. Great Home for a Family. Three bedrooms with two full baths. This Home offers it all.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13316 Makai #7
13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1514 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo - RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00 Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2858 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALancaster, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CARedlands, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAAdelanto, CAApple Valley, CAHesperia, CASilver Lakes, CACrestline, CABarstow, CA