All apartments in Victorville
Find more places like 15886 Placida Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Victorville, CA
/
15886 Placida Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:04 AM

15886 Placida Road

15886 Placida Road · (760) 266-7962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Victorville
See all
West City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA 92394
West City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.net

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For any questions, please give us a call at 760-713-6690 or visit our website at www.123Mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395
760-713-6690
www.mesaproperties.net

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,360, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15886 Placida Road have any available units?
15886 Placida Road has a unit available for $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
Is 15886 Placida Road currently offering any rent specials?
15886 Placida Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15886 Placida Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15886 Placida Road is pet friendly.
Does 15886 Placida Road offer parking?
Yes, 15886 Placida Road does offer parking.
Does 15886 Placida Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15886 Placida Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15886 Placida Road have a pool?
No, 15886 Placida Road does not have a pool.
Does 15886 Placida Road have accessible units?
No, 15886 Placida Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15886 Placida Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15886 Placida Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15886 Placida Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15886 Placida Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15886 Placida Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd
Victorville, CA 92395
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd
Victorville, CA 92392

Similar Pages

Victorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Parking
Victorville Apartments with PoolVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
Victorville Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West City
East Bear Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity