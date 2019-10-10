All apartments in Victorville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

14158 Arrowhead Drive

14158 Arrowhead Drive · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA 92395
Central City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14158 Arrowhead Drive · Avail. Jul 23

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Wonderful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Victorville. Within a couple miles to 7th Street which has multiple dining options, a Costco nearby, shopping centers, swap meets, and so much more. You will never run out of things to do on the town! This spacious home is perfect for you and your family, equip with an ADT alarm system and Ring doorbell/camera, a covered patio in the backyard, ceiling fans throughout to keep you cool on those hot, desert summer days, a 2 car garage, and a wood storage shed out back as well! With so much more to offer, this home will be ready in a little over a month, so call and schedule a future showing today! More information and photos coming soon!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Dogs are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply. Sorry, no cats.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14158 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
14158 Arrowhead Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14158 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 14158 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14158 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14158 Arrowhead Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14158 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14158 Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14158 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14158 Arrowhead Drive does offer parking.
Does 14158 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14158 Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14158 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 14158 Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14158 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 14158 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14158 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14158 Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
