14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Wonderful 3 bedroom home in the heart of Victorville. Within a couple miles to 7th Street which has multiple dining options, a Costco nearby, shopping centers, swap meets, and so much more. You will never run out of things to do on the town! This spacious home is perfect for you and your family, equip with an ADT alarm system and Ring doorbell/camera, a covered patio in the backyard, ceiling fans throughout to keep you cool on those hot, desert summer days, a 2 car garage, and a wood storage shed out back as well! With so much more to offer, this home will be ready in a little over a month, so call and schedule a future showing today! More information and photos coming soon!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Dogs are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply. Sorry, no cats.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



