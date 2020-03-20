All apartments in Victorville
Find more places like 12392 Osprey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Victorville, CA
/
12392 Osprey Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

12392 Osprey Lane

12392 Osprey Ln · (909) 360-2660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Victorville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12392 Osprey Ln, Victorville, CA 92392
West Bear Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12392 Osprey Lane Available 05/01/19 Beautiful New 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Victorville. - This home is brand new! The Home is located very close to the US 395, great for commuting! This property is also located near a Park, and a school. Solar Panels included!

There are more pictures coming soon!

Call now for more information: 760-713-6690 Ext. 1, or visit www.123Mesa.com

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listing Provided By:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92392
www.mesaproperties.net
(760)713-6690

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,005, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available 5/01/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

(RLNE4829102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12392 Osprey Lane have any available units?
12392 Osprey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victorville, CA.
How much is rent in Victorville, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Victorville Rent Report.
Is 12392 Osprey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12392 Osprey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12392 Osprey Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12392 Osprey Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12392 Osprey Lane offer parking?
No, 12392 Osprey Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12392 Osprey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12392 Osprey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12392 Osprey Lane have a pool?
No, 12392 Osprey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12392 Osprey Lane have accessible units?
No, 12392 Osprey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12392 Osprey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12392 Osprey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12392 Osprey Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12392 Osprey Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12392 Osprey Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd
Victorville, CA 92395
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd
Victorville, CA 92392

Similar Pages

Victorville Apartments with BalconyVictorville Apartments with Parking
Victorville Apartments with PoolVictorville Dog Friendly Apartments
Victorville Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CATustin, CAWhittier, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACovina, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CALa Verne, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West City
East Bear Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity