pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
26 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Barbara, CA
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
San Roque Parks
727 San Roque Rd
727 San Roque Road, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1600 sqft
Home is located on San Roque Road and is in the desirable Peabody school district. Three bedroom, two bath house set on a beautifully landscaped 3/4 acre lot. The home is set back from the street with a park like setting in the backyard.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE starting 10/1/2020.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
West Mesa
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently occupied until April 15, 2020. Rates vary based on season.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Downtown
330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedrm, 1 bath - Property Id: 159647 Charming downtown 1BR / 1 bath partially furnished apartment. 1st level. Great walking distance to all amenities,3 blocks to State St. and 8 blocks to beach, and great freeway access.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Beach
663 Del Parque Drive unit D
663 Del Parque Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1664 sqft
663 Del Parque Drive unit D Available 08/15/20 Live right near the beach! East Beach Santa Barbara... - Rarely available 3 bed 2.5 bath town home on the front row at East Beach. Stunning ocean, island, wave crashing views. Large 2 car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
25 Ocean View Ave
25 Ocean View Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2500 sqft
Victorian Charm off Old Coast Highway available now. Beautiful 2 story historical home in a zen paradise. 3-4 bd, 2.5 baths. Kitchen w/new refrigerator, oven & dishwasher. Separate dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
East Mesa
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920’s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.
Results within 1 mile of Santa Barbara
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
48 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,410
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Encina
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1595 Miramar Lane
1595 Miramar Lane, Montecito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1758 sqft
1595 Miramar Lane Available 08/24/20 Beautiful three bedroom two bath single family Montecito home at the corner of Hixon and Miramar Lane - This home features hardwood floors, gas log fireplace in living room, front porch, back patio, stainless
Results within 5 miles of Santa Barbara
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 N. San Marcos
120 North San Marcos Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1025 sqft
Clean Santa Barbara 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Clean single level two bedroom two bath condo that feels like a house. No common walls except garage. End unit with newer flooring and paint throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6545 Calle Koral
6545 Calle Koral, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1560 sqft
Are you looking for a home that comes with plenty of activities? This inviting 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful town home offers so much to do within the community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 08/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros.
