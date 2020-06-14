Apartment List
/
CA
/
port hueneme
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Port Hueneme, CA with garage

Port Hueneme apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
129 E. Scott Street
129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1344 sqft
129 E. Scott Street Available 07/01/20 Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
182 Seaspray Way
182 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1780 sqft
Port Hueneme | Anacapa View | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom | Ocean Views - WOW! Take in the cool ocean air and breathtaking views of the ocean and islands from the comfort of your own home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2577 Spinnaker Ave
2577 Spinnaker Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
856 sqft
Marina Village Condo- Two-bedroom, One bath single story penthouse-condo, close to beaches and shopping centers. Amenities include fresh paint, new flooring throughout, stove, dishwasher, granite counter tops.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2696 Anchor Avenue - 1
2696 Anchor Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
892 sqft
Light & bright corner two stories condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with brand new vanity, 1 dedicated parking spot in garage, and 892 square feet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2724 Bolker Drive
2724 Bolker Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1196 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath light and bright ground floor condo in Sandpiper Village. Open kitchen includes fridge, microwave, stove/oven and a new dishwasher. New cordless blinds on windows, freshly painted, durable laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
2584 Rudder Avenue
2584 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
806 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath condo, located in Marina Village. This is a front unit with plenty of natural light. Laundry facility is behind the building, and nearby community pool! It is walking distance to shops, restaurants and 5 minute drive to the beach.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting

1 of 27

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Port Hueneme
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
South Winds
6 Units Available
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1250 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,849
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1680 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3721 Sunset Lane
3721 Sunset Lane, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1300 sqft
3721 Sunset Lane Available 07/14/20 Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Fully Furnished Condo - As you enter you will find two large bedrooms equipped for a relaxing stay, and one bathroom on the lower level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2225 Martinique Lane
2225 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1113 sqft
2225 Martinique Lane Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath condo Oxnard, CA - Two bedroom, two bath condo in the Colony at Mandalay Beach gated community. Two car garage, fireplace, washer & dryer in condo.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Exquisite Oceanfront Home in Hollywood Beach - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances,

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2510 Greencastle Court
2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2237 sqft
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3633-3635 Ocean Dr.
3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,450
2355 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1255 JAMAICA LANE
1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1222 sqft
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Via Marina
1 Unit Available
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
1421 Ebb Court Available 07/01/20 Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
910 sqft
1310 ALTURAS ST Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1214 OYSTER PLACE
1214 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
1214 OYSTER PLACE Available 06/19/20 Gated California Lighthouse Remodeled Townhouse - Remodeled California Lighthouse townhome offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a large loft area perfect for den or office.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
1715 Emerald Isle Way
1715 Emerald Isle Way, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
4358 sqft
Executive Penthouse w/ AMAZING Channel & Marina Views! Amazing PARTIALLY FURNISHED penthouse condo in The Harbour Island Community is located on the third floor with the best views of the marina.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Marina West
1 Unit Available
2211 Miramar Walk
2211 Miramar Walk, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
910 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bd 1 bth condo in the Villages directly across from the club house and pool...Beautiful green park like view from large fenced patio. Complex is across from Marina West Park and an elementary school. This is a large 910 sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port Hueneme, CA

Port Hueneme apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Port Hueneme 1 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 BedroomsPort Hueneme 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Hueneme 3 BedroomsPort Hueneme Accessible Apartments
Port Hueneme Apartments with BalconyPort Hueneme Apartments with GaragePort Hueneme Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Hueneme Apartments with Parking
Port Hueneme Apartments with PoolPort Hueneme Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Hueneme Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Hueneme Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Camarillo, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAMalibu, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College