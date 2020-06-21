All apartments in Ventura
264 FRANKLIN LANE
264 FRANKLIN LANE

264 Franklin Lane · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
Location

264 Franklin Lane, Ventura, CA 93001
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 264 FRANKLIN LANE · Avail. Jul 10

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
264 FRANKLIN LANE Available 07/10/20 Spanish Style 1 BD/1BATH Duplex in Ventura (front unit) Hill Side Views - This duplex is nestled near the base of a hillside in Ventura. Features 1 one-bedroom, and one bath. The kitchen features easy-care laminate floors. Other notable amenities include a front porch, custom paint color, fan in the living room, laundry area (stackable).

Close proximity to parks, and schools. Easy drive to Downtown Ventura's dining and shopping.

Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have any available units?
264 FRANKLIN LANE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have?
Some of 264 FRANKLIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 FRANKLIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
264 FRANKLIN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 FRANKLIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 264 FRANKLIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE offer parking?
No, 264 FRANKLIN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 FRANKLIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have a pool?
No, 264 FRANKLIN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 264 FRANKLIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 FRANKLIN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 FRANKLIN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 FRANKLIN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
