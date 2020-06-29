All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:44 AM

6638 Old Pacific Coast Hwy

6638 Old Pacific Coast Highway · (805) 969-1258
Location

6638 Old Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA 93001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
((Available Sept 1, 2020))This gorgeous California coast dream home is located right on the sand, offering breathtaking views of the blue Pacific. A tranquil and contemporary sanctuary, this 3BR/3BA architectural masterpiece is as stunning inside as the view is outside. Positioned front-row at ''Little Rincon'', one of the area's premier surf spots; massive floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the spectacular views. Retractable glass walls open to an exceptional outdoor area which feels like your own private oceanfront resort. Kick back on the comfortable lounge furniture, then fire up the barbeque to enjoy a family cookout.Watch the dolphins play in the surf while taking a dip in your private oceanfront infinity pool and hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

