6638 Old Pacific Coast Hwy

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

((Available Sept 1, 2020))This gorgeous California coast dream home is located right on the sand, offering breathtaking views of the blue Pacific. A tranquil and contemporary sanctuary, this 3BR/3BA architectural masterpiece is as stunning inside as the view is outside. Positioned front-row at ''Little Rincon'', one of the area's premier surf spots; massive floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the spectacular views. Retractable glass walls open to an exceptional outdoor area which feels like your own private oceanfront resort. Kick back on the comfortable lounge furniture, then fire up the barbeque to enjoy a family cookout.Watch the dolphins play in the surf while taking a dip in your private oceanfront infinity pool and hot tub.