600 Oak Grove Ct - Large-luxurious-suite in home. Over 700 square feet, The room is situated on north edge of estate. Large south facing windows fill with light. Small kitchenette with fridge and sink, plenty of counter space. Gas fireplace in room. Massive walk-in closet, bathroom features tiled shower and separate tub. Shared Laundry with main house. Room in a home in gated community, very safe and very quite. Looking for Older Single woman to rent no pets, no smoking. Call Jon Riddell at 805-798-3001 for info and showings.



No Pets Allowed



