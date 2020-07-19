All apartments in Ventura County
600 Oak Grove Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

600 Oak Grove Ct

600 Oak Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

600 Oak Grove Court, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

600 Oak Grove Ct - Large-luxurious-suite in home. Over 700 square feet, The room is situated on north edge of estate. Large south facing windows fill with light. Small kitchenette with fridge and sink, plenty of counter space. Gas fireplace in room. Massive walk-in closet, bathroom features tiled shower and separate tub. Shared Laundry with main house. Room in a home in gated community, very safe and very quite. Looking for Older Single woman to rent no pets, no smoking. Call Jon Riddell at 805-798-3001 for info and showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Oak Grove Ct have any available units?
600 Oak Grove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 600 Oak Grove Ct have?
Some of 600 Oak Grove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Oak Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
600 Oak Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Oak Grove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 600 Oak Grove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 600 Oak Grove Ct offer parking?
No, 600 Oak Grove Ct does not offer parking.
Does 600 Oak Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Oak Grove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Oak Grove Ct have a pool?
No, 600 Oak Grove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 600 Oak Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 600 Oak Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Oak Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Oak Grove Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Oak Grove Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Oak Grove Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
