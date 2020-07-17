All apartments in Ventura County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

4877 Clubhouse Drive

4877 Clubhouse Drive · (805) 648-9907
Location

4877 Clubhouse Drive, Ventura County, CA 93066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4877 Clubhouse Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4877 Clubhouse Drive Available 08/01/20 Saticoy Country Club Sprawling Custom Home for rent - FOR RENT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peIOQLP5Feo SEARCH in Youtube for "CASA SCC" for video of this amazing property!

Custom home built in 1972, Spanish Style Hacienda sprawling approx 3790 square feet at the very top of the Saticoy Country Club and sitting atop of the renowned golf course. In a gated, private community this is an executive style home boasting of fantastic panoramic views. Updated and beautiful, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, which includes an upstairs master suite with fireplace. Indoor laundry room, alarm system in place, large driveway, a patio with city, gold course, field and ocean views, 3 car garage and oversized driveway. No pets and no smoking. Rent includes alarm system, internet, landscaping.

CALL to see this special property, or with questions 805-648-9907

Joe Kapp Real Estate INC
lic #01958206

(RLNE2899640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
4877 Clubhouse Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 4877 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4877 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4877 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4877 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4877 Clubhouse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4877 Clubhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4877 Clubhouse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 4877 Clubhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 4877 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4877 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4877 Clubhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4877 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4877 Clubhouse Drive?
Add a Message
