4877 Clubhouse Drive Available 08/01/20 Saticoy Country Club Sprawling Custom Home for rent - FOR RENT



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peIOQLP5Feo SEARCH in Youtube for "CASA SCC" for video of this amazing property!



Custom home built in 1972, Spanish Style Hacienda sprawling approx 3790 square feet at the very top of the Saticoy Country Club and sitting atop of the renowned golf course. In a gated, private community this is an executive style home boasting of fantastic panoramic views. Updated and beautiful, this home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, which includes an upstairs master suite with fireplace. Indoor laundry room, alarm system in place, large driveway, a patio with city, gold course, field and ocean views, 3 car garage and oversized driveway. No pets and no smoking. Rent includes alarm system, internet, landscaping.



CALL to see this special property, or with questions 805-648-9907



