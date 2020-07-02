All apartments in Ventura County
Find more places like 4248 Faria Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura County, CA
/
4248 Faria Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4248 Faria Road

4248 Faria Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4248 Faria Rd, Ventura County, CA 93001

Amenities

garage
community garden
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
tennis court
Oceanfront Living on Faria Beach! - OCEANFRONT & GATED - Dolphin Point on Faria beach boasts epic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Southern California Coastline. World Class Surfing awaits, right out the back door!

UNFURNISHED - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom located on Faria Beach -This ideal Beachfront location is close to both Ventura & Santa Barbara!

Fun perks include easy access to a local restaurant and park. There are also Tennis Courts and even a community garden to perfect your green thumb!

For more information, please visit our website: www.paradiseretreatsmanagement.com and contact us at: leasing@paradiseretreats.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3762880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 Faria Road have any available units?
4248 Faria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
Is 4248 Faria Road currently offering any rent specials?
4248 Faria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 Faria Road pet-friendly?
No, 4248 Faria Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 4248 Faria Road offer parking?
Yes, 4248 Faria Road offers parking.
Does 4248 Faria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 Faria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 Faria Road have a pool?
No, 4248 Faria Road does not have a pool.
Does 4248 Faria Road have accessible units?
No, 4248 Faria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 Faria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 Faria Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 Faria Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 Faria Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWestlake Village, CA
Malibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMontecito, CAStevenson Ranch, CASanta Barbara, CAMarina del Rey, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons