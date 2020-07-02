4248 Faria Road

Amenities

garage community garden tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities community garden parking garage tennis court

Oceanfront Living on Faria Beach! - OCEANFRONT & GATED - Dolphin Point on Faria beach boasts epic views of the Pacific Ocean and the Southern California Coastline. World Class Surfing awaits, right out the back door!



UNFURNISHED - 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom located on Faria Beach -This ideal Beachfront location is close to both Ventura & Santa Barbara!



Fun perks include easy access to a local restaurant and park. There are also Tennis Courts and even a community garden to perfect your green thumb!



For more information, please visit our website: www.paradiseretreatsmanagement.com and contact us at: leasing@paradiseretreats.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3762880)