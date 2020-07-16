3772 Pacific Coast Hwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

(Available Sept 1, 2020) FARIA BEACH. $11,000/month off peak, $15,000/month June, July, AugustOn the sand in this prime beach community, this stunning two story, approx 3,200 sf, one-of-a-kind three bedroom, four bath beach house was designed by renowned Los Angeles mid-century modern architect Carl Maston. Displaying the utmost attention to detail, it combines beauty and functionality throughout. Features include soaring Cathedral ceilings, walls of glass to showcase breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands, unique architectural angles, and access to the outdoors from every room, for the ultimate indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The quarter acre ocean-front lot provides spacious patios, a sea-wall, and steps down to the sand.