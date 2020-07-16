All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:44 AM

3772 Pacific Coast Hwy

3772 Pacific Coast Highway · (805) 969-1258
Location

3772 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA 93001

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(Available Sept 1, 2020) FARIA BEACH. $11,000/month off peak, $15,000/month June, July, AugustOn the sand in this prime beach community, this stunning two story, approx 3,200 sf, one-of-a-kind three bedroom, four bath beach house was designed by renowned Los Angeles mid-century modern architect Carl Maston. Displaying the utmost attention to detail, it combines beauty and functionality throughout. Features include soaring Cathedral ceilings, walls of glass to showcase breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands, unique architectural angles, and access to the outdoors from every room, for the ultimate indoor/outdoor California lifestyle. The quarter acre ocean-front lot provides spacious patios, a sea-wall, and steps down to the sand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have any available units?
3772 Pacific Coast Hwy has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have?
Some of 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Pacific Coast Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy offer parking?
No, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have a pool?
No, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have accessible units?
No, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Pacific Coast Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
