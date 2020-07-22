22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Sunlight slants through Italianate balusters and the Pacific glitters in front of this grand-scale Malibu estate! The tiled roof, columned facade, and wrought-iron accents are touches of charm pulled straight from European country homes, but the wall of windows over the sea is all California cool. One side of the villa nestles into the hillside; the other opens to a broad terrace with an infinity pool, a row of loungers, and sitting and dining areas facing the ocean. Serve dinner from the barbecue and linger outside around the fire pit, or finish the evening around the wet bar, pool table, and home theater inside. Just off the terrace is a sun-splashed living room in coolly sophisticated gray, white, and cream. Follow the stairs up to a formal dining area for 8 and a fully equipped kitchen whose breakfast bar ends in a waterfall stone counter top that lends contemporary edge to the country-chic look. Centrally located close to the Malibu Pier,boutique stores and fine dining.