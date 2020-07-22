All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway

22435 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

22435 Pacific Coast Highway, Ventura County, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
Sunlight slants through Italianate balusters and the Pacific glitters in front of this grand-scale Malibu estate! The tiled roof, columned facade, and wrought-iron accents are touches of charm pulled straight from European country homes, but the wall of windows over the sea is all California cool. One side of the villa nestles into the hillside; the other opens to a broad terrace with an infinity pool, a row of loungers, and sitting and dining areas facing the ocean. Serve dinner from the barbecue and linger outside around the fire pit, or finish the evening around the wet bar, pool table, and home theater inside. Just off the terrace is a sun-splashed living room in coolly sophisticated gray, white, and cream. Follow the stairs up to a formal dining area for 8 and a fully equipped kitchen whose breakfast bar ends in a waterfall stone counter top that lends contemporary edge to the country-chic look. Centrally located close to the Malibu Pier,boutique stores and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
No, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer parking.
Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
Yes, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway has a pool.
Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 22435 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
