173 Holt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lots of character! White picket fence and front garden. Wood floors. Coved ceilings. Decorative fireplace. 2 Bedrooms. 1 Remodeled Bathroom with freestanding tub and separate shower. Fresh paint. Granite countertops in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Rear deck with fish pond. Large fenced yard and covered patio. Laundry porch with Washer and Dryer.

Lots of character! White picket fence and front garden. Wood floors. Coved ceilings. Decorative fireplace. 2 Bedrooms. 1 Remodeled Bathroom with freestanding tub and separate shower. Fresh paint. Granite countertops in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Rear deck with fish pond. Large fenced yard and covered patio. Laundry porch with Washer and Dryer.