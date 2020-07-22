1292 Mcandrew Rd

Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Stargaze from light filled beauty.



This Vogue featured East End home ( 9 Super Chic Airbnb's Owned by Interior Designers from Savannah to Ojai) is drenched in sunlight and is next door to the Krishnamurti Library, and the historical Thacher school, founded in 1885.



Situated at the base of Horn Canyon ( 5 minutes from town and 20 minutes from the beach ), it has sweeping views of the Ojai mountain range, incredible hiking, and a huge private yard, filled with tropical plants, succulents, and a patio.



Horn Canyon winds past the house with sage, aloe, orange trees, oaks, streams and swimming holes, up past the "Pink Moment" bluffs.



The house has birch clad floors and walls, skylights, mirrors and windows to reflect the outdoors. Glass doors open onto the private yard. It offers wifi, a dishwasher, washer/dryer and the bathroom features a clawfoot tub, and a skylight.



The space offers a totally serene indoor/outdoor experience combined with a high tech environment to make work life in the natural world easy.

