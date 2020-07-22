All apartments in Ventura County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1292 Mcandrew Rd

1292 Mcandrew Road · No Longer Available
Location

1292 Mcandrew Road, Ventura County, CA 93023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Stargaze from light filled beauty. - Property Id: 262874

This Vogue featured East End home ( 9 Super Chic Airbnb's Owned by Interior Designers from Savannah to Ojai) is drenched in sunlight and is next door to the Krishnamurti Library, and the historical Thacher school, founded in 1885.

Situated at the base of Horn Canyon ( 5 minutes from town and 20 minutes from the beach ), it has sweeping views of the Ojai mountain range, incredible hiking, and a huge private yard, filled with tropical plants, succulents, and a patio.

Horn Canyon winds past the house with sage, aloe, orange trees, oaks, streams and swimming holes, up past the "Pink Moment" bluffs.

The house has birch clad floors and walls, skylights, mirrors and windows to reflect the outdoors. Glass doors open onto the private yard. It offers wifi, a dishwasher, washer/dryer and the bathroom features a clawfoot tub, and a skylight.

The space offers a totally serene indoor/outdoor experience combined with a high tech environment to make work life in the natural world easy.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have any available units?
1292 Mcandrew Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have?
Some of 1292 Mcandrew Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1292 Mcandrew Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1292 Mcandrew Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1292 Mcandrew Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1292 Mcandrew Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd offer parking?
No, 1292 Mcandrew Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1292 Mcandrew Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have a pool?
No, 1292 Mcandrew Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have accessible units?
No, 1292 Mcandrew Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1292 Mcandrew Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1292 Mcandrew Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1292 Mcandrew Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
