11870 CORAL REEF Lane

Great Condo with Ocean View walk to water! Hear the waves from this second row Penthouse condo. Two bedrooms, one bath and power room, wood burning fireplace, new low-e windows, recently remodeled kitchen with new appliances. This condo was a second home and rarely used. It comes completely furnished with sheets, towels, kitchen items silverware etc. Relax on the deck and listen to the waves while you have your coffee or BBQ in the evening watching the sunset. Walk to the beach, staircase or county line surf spots or Neptune's Net.