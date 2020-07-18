All apartments in Ventura County
Find more places like 11870 CORAL REEF Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura County, CA
/
11870 CORAL REEF Lane
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

11870 CORAL REEF Lane

11870 E Coral Reef Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11870 E Coral Reef Ln, Ventura County, CA 90265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Great Condo with Ocean View walk to water! Hear the waves from this second row Penthouse condo. Two bedrooms, one bath and power room, wood burning fireplace, new low-e windows, recently remodeled kitchen with new appliances. This condo was a second home and rarely used. It comes completely furnished with sheets, towels, kitchen items silverware etc. Relax on the deck and listen to the waves while you have your coffee or BBQ in the evening watching the sunset. Walk to the beach, staircase or county line surf spots or Neptune's Net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have any available units?
11870 CORAL REEF Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have?
Some of 11870 CORAL REEF Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11870 CORAL REEF Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11870 CORAL REEF Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11870 CORAL REEF Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane offer parking?
No, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane has a pool.
Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have accessible units?
No, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11870 CORAL REEF Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11870 CORAL REEF Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr
Oak Park, CA 91377
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd
Oxnard, CA 93036
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWestlake Village, CA
Malibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAOak Park, CATopanga, CAPine Mountain Club, CAMontecito, CAStevenson Ranch, CASanta Barbara, CAMarina del Rey, CASan Fernando, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons