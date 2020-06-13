/
summerland
93 Apartments for rent in Summerland, CA📍
2525 Banner Ave
2525 Banner Avenue, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,600
640 sqft
Sky Bungalow - Where the sky meets the sea! The perfect FURNISHED MONTHLY one bedroom/ one bath rental for business, relocation, or vacation.
2725 Macadamia Ln
2725 Macadamia Lane, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,150
3000 sqft
For Lease: July 1- December 2020 Furnished Montecito Home. Stunning Mountain views and complete privacy, the home is convenient to the upper Montecito Village, Summerland and several local beaches.
2535 Whitney Ave
2535 Whitney Avenue, Summerland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2701 sqft
AVAILABLE 11/15/2020! FULLY FURNISHED - 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM - ENJOY OCEAN VIEWS IN LUXURY! - Welcome to one of the Premier Properties in Summerland! Nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Santa Barbara, ''Summerland Sea View'' is perfect for one
2315 Varley Street
2315 Varley Street, Summerland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
528 sqft
2315 Varley Street Available 06/01/20 Sweetest one bedroom one bath in Summerland! Lots of extras:) - You will be fully charmed by this beautifully quaint; free standing, one bedroom one bathroom in the wonderful community of Summerland.
Results within 1 mile of Summerland
256 Las Entradas
256 Las Entradas Drive, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8716 sqft
256 Las Entradas Available 08/01/20 Majestic Tudor Mansion with sweeping ocean and island views! Montecito...
3198 Via Real
3198 Via Real, Toro Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3198 Via Real Available 06/15/20 Carpinteria fully furnished Oasis! This home has a rural feel with access to Santa Barbara & Ventura in minutes, plus great beach access within walking distance. - Privately gated, 3,300 sq.
1807 Fernald Point
1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design,
Results within 5 miles of Summerland
4347 Avenue Del Mar
4347 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$23,500
4200 sqft
Driftwood Beach Retreat - Oceanfront Privacy and Relaxation - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
Montecito Home Estates
906 Chelham Way
906 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
906 Chelham Way Available 07/01/20 Montecito - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story apartment, includes utilities - Very charming one bedroom, one bath ground level apartment below main house in beautiful Montecito on gorgeous tree lined street.
4595 Del Mar Avenue
4595 Avenue Del Mar, Santa Barbara County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$28,800
3700 sqft
Endless Summer Retreat - Perfection on the Sand in Carpinteria - For Detailed Booking Information & Availability, Please Visit: http://www.paradiseretreats.
East Beach
307 Por La Mar Circle
307 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
307 Por La Mar Circle Available 07/01/20 Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo is located near East Beach! - Total Quality Living! This chic and meticulous dream condo located across the street from East Beach offers ideal
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7
1281 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1150 sqft
1281 Franciscan Ct. Unit 7 Available 06/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo with 2 car garage - Franciscan Village, Carpinteria - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium located in Franciscan Village development in Carpinteria.
475 Barker Pass Road
475 Barker Pass Road, Montecito, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
475 Barker Pass Road Available 07/01/20 Tranquil Ambiance for a wonderful life style...
Eastside
10 Oak Street A
10 Oak St, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
Santa Barbara Down Town Charm - This beautiful home offers a unique opportunity to live in exquisitely appointed executive luxury, set in what feels as though your own forest with sycamore and pine trees all around. A stunning and spacious 2 BR 1.
1231 Franciscan Ct
1231 Franciscan Court, Carpinteria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 07/01/20 Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. - Property Id: 127441 Newly remodeled Franciscan Village 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Spacious Atrium Model with a large floor plan and vaulted ceilings.
1084 Golf Road
1084 Golf Road, Montecito, CA
8 Bedrooms
$55,000
7200 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Available September 5th Montecitos finest property, this magnificent 1920s estate combines the grace, style and elegance of Montecitos Golden Age with world-class, modern amenities, offering a truly luxurious lifestyle.
220 Elm Street #9
220 Elm Ave, Carpinteria, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
579 sqft
Located in beautiful Carpinteria! One bedroom just one block from the beach! - Nicely updated one bedroom loft style apartment located in charming Carpinteria and just one block from the beach. Small complex of 19 units.
Eastside
1340 Clifton
1340 Clifton Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1350 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants and beaches. Stand alone house with a shared side yard and drive way. Available July 1st. Laundry hook ups available in garage.
900 W Park Ln
900 Park Ln W, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Amazing contemporary short term rental with ocean and mountain views. Close proximity to the famed San Ysidro Ranch. Experience the hiking trails, sunsets and Santa Barbara beauty.monthly rental available July and August 2020
Montecito Home Estates
830 Chelham Way
830 Chelham Way, Montecito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
Open and bright four-bedroom, three bath custom Mountain View home in tranquil Montecito. The living room and updated kitchen (with stainless steel appliances) open to beautiful mountain views from their large patio doors.
1765 Ocean Oaks Rd
1765 Ocean Oaks Road, Toro Canyon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Tucked up against the Toro Canyon Foothills, this lovely and tranquil single level home is 3 minutes from Padaro Lane Beach, hiking trails and charming shopping areas. Property features peek-a-boo ocean and mountain views in a park-like setting.
947 Arcady Rd
947 Arcady Road, Montecito, CA
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3500 sqft
Montecito Elegance! Beautifully remodeled 5 bed, 4 bath home on almost an acre with mountain views. Close to Cold Spring School & minutes to beach, shopping & restaurants. Flexible floorplan perfect for extended family & visiting guests.
5081 Alvarado Rd
5081 Alvarado Street, Carpinteria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,199
2000 sqft
Room for Rent Only $1,199.00 per month. close to Carpinteria Beach & Downtown. 15 min short commute to Santa Barbara. CDC Guide lines in placed, practicing social distance while in common areas, shared Restroom & Kitchen. plus $ 45 for utilities.
East Beach
408 Por La Mar Cir
408 Por La Mar Circle, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
Unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit available for a long term lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Summerland rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,100.
Some of the colleges located in the Summerland area include University of California-Santa Barbara, Ventura College, California State University-Channel Islands, and Oxnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Summerland from include Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Camarillo, and Goleta.