Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub ice maker

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Remodeled Studio with new kitchen, appliances, laminate floors, refrigerator, stove and Bathroom upgrades with new cabinet and counter with new glass shower doors and stack-able Washer/Dryer. Private entrance. Lovely deck to enjoy the Ocean breezes and sounds! Community Pool and Spa. Long beach walks watching Surfers, dolphins, whales and pelicans play! Close to Malibu and Ventura shops and beaches. Very special Studio Apartment!