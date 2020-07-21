All apartments in Ventura County
Ventura County, CA
10200 LILAC Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10200 LILAC Lane

10200 Lilac Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Lilac Lane, Ventura County, CA 93063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
FULLY FURNISHED 21 acre property with stables, indoor hot tub , detached bonus house, caves, and views for days!!! Feel the peacefulness and serenity as the views and vistas capture your imagination. This privately gated compound showcases the Montecito-inspired main house offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. As you enter on the main level each window offers breathtaking views. The home is well suited for entertaining with a media room, formal living and dining room with an incredible gourmet kitchen. Each detail is richly appointed offering a warm and cozy ranch feel. The master suite is an escape into luxury, including Jacuzzi, sauna and rich wood paneled bath. Equestrian facilities include 4 covered stalls, corral, multiple barns, and your own private trail and nearby mountain trails to enjoy horseback riding and hiking. This property is perched high above it all with breathtaking, panoramic vistas of natural beauty and majestic sunrises. Your vacation begins here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 15 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 LILAC Lane have any available units?
10200 LILAC Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ventura County, CA.
What amenities does 10200 LILAC Lane have?
Some of 10200 LILAC Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10200 LILAC Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10200 LILAC Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 LILAC Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10200 LILAC Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura County.
Does 10200 LILAC Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10200 LILAC Lane offers parking.
Does 10200 LILAC Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10200 LILAC Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 LILAC Lane have a pool?
No, 10200 LILAC Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10200 LILAC Lane have accessible units?
No, 10200 LILAC Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 LILAC Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10200 LILAC Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 LILAC Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 LILAC Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
