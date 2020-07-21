10200 LILAC Lane

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 21 acre property with stables, indoor hot tub , detached bonus house, caves, and views for days!!! Feel the peacefulness and serenity as the views and vistas capture your imagination. This privately gated compound showcases the Montecito-inspired main house offering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. As you enter on the main level each window offers breathtaking views. The home is well suited for entertaining with a media room, formal living and dining room with an incredible gourmet kitchen. Each detail is richly appointed offering a warm and cozy ranch feel. The master suite is an escape into luxury, including Jacuzzi, sauna and rich wood paneled bath. Equestrian facilities include 4 covered stalls, corral, multiple barns, and your own private trail and nearby mountain trails to enjoy horseback riding and hiking. This property is perched high above it all with breathtaking, panoramic vistas of natural beauty and majestic sunrises. Your vacation begins here!