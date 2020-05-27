All apartments in Vacaville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:30 AM

700 Danehurst

700 Danehurst Court · (707) 447-6104 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Danehurst Court, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Danehurst · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Foxboro Home - Applicants please visit our website and fill out an application prior to calling and scheduling a showing. At the time of your application submission you will have the option to pay the application fee then, or after you view the unit.
www.linkandlinkrentals.com

This home is in the Travis School District and is a beauty. Open floor plan, eat in kitchen, newer paint, low maintenance landscaping and more..

This unit is tenant occupied until 4/10 Showings will be by appointment only and only if you have an application on file.
No Pets, No Sec 8

Deposit and availability is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2617882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Danehurst have any available units?
700 Danehurst has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 700 Danehurst currently offering any rent specials?
700 Danehurst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Danehurst pet-friendly?
No, 700 Danehurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 700 Danehurst offer parking?
No, 700 Danehurst does not offer parking.
Does 700 Danehurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Danehurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Danehurst have a pool?
No, 700 Danehurst does not have a pool.
Does 700 Danehurst have accessible units?
No, 700 Danehurst does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Danehurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Danehurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Danehurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Danehurst does not have units with air conditioning.
