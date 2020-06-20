473 Crownpointe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

473 CROWNPOINTE CIR., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - 4bed/3bath 2-story home w/loft and 3-car garage. 2200 sq. ft. home has one bed/bath downstairs and indoor laundry room. Kitchen has s/s appliances including d/w, m/w and stove. NO PETS Landscaper included to mow and edge grass areas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer not included. Available 6/10/2020. Call 707-446-0847 or to schedule a viewing or email to rickcoffer@kappels.com. **NO SCHEDULED VIEWING UNTIL AFTER JUNE 10TH**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2630449)