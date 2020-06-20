All apartments in Vacaville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

473 Crownpointe Circle

473 Crownpointe Circle · (707) 446-0847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

473 Crownpointe Circle, Vacaville, CA 95687

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 473 Crownpointe Circle · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
473 CROWNPOINTE CIR., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - 4bed/3bath 2-story home w/loft and 3-car garage. 2200 sq. ft. home has one bed/bath downstairs and indoor laundry room. Kitchen has s/s appliances including d/w, m/w and stove. NO PETS Landscaper included to mow and edge grass areas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer not included. Available 6/10/2020. Call 707-446-0847 or to schedule a viewing or email to rickcoffer@kappels.com. **NO SCHEDULED VIEWING UNTIL AFTER JUNE 10TH**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2630449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Crownpointe Circle have any available units?
473 Crownpointe Circle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 473 Crownpointe Circle have?
Some of 473 Crownpointe Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Crownpointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
473 Crownpointe Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Crownpointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 473 Crownpointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vacaville.
Does 473 Crownpointe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 473 Crownpointe Circle does offer parking.
Does 473 Crownpointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 473 Crownpointe Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Crownpointe Circle have a pool?
No, 473 Crownpointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 473 Crownpointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 473 Crownpointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Crownpointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 Crownpointe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 473 Crownpointe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 Crownpointe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
