34740 Skylark Dr #2

on-site laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Walking distance to Union City Bart Station, Marina Food and Logan High - - Two stories 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- kitchen has granite counter top, breakfast bar, pantry

- Pergo flooring throughout

- Bright unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and built in desk

- Walking distance to Union City BART, Merina Food, Safeway shopping centers, restaurants, Logan High, Library, Banks etc.

- Laundry room in garage shared by four units

- Community swimming pool



No pet, no smoke, no section 6. Credit above 700 and income above 3 times of rent.



