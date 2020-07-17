All apartments in Union City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

34740 Skylark Dr #2

34740 Skylark Drive · (510) 299-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34740 Skylark Drive, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34740 Skylark Dr #2 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Walking distance to Union City Bart Station, Marina Food and Logan High - - Two stories 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- kitchen has granite counter top, breakfast bar, pantry
- Pergo flooring throughout
- Bright unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and built in desk
- Walking distance to Union City BART, Merina Food, Safeway shopping centers, restaurants, Logan High, Library, Banks etc.
- Laundry room in garage shared by four units
- Community swimming pool

No pet, no smoke, no section 6. Credit above 700 and income above 3 times of rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4388018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 have any available units?
34740 Skylark Dr #2 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 have?
Some of 34740 Skylark Dr #2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34740 Skylark Dr #2 currently offering any rent specials?
34740 Skylark Dr #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34740 Skylark Dr #2 pet-friendly?
No, 34740 Skylark Dr #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 offer parking?
Yes, 34740 Skylark Dr #2 offers parking.
Does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34740 Skylark Dr #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 have a pool?
Yes, 34740 Skylark Dr #2 has a pool.
Does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 have accessible units?
No, 34740 Skylark Dr #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 34740 Skylark Dr #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 34740 Skylark Dr #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
