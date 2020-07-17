34740 Skylark Dr #2

Amenities
Walking distance to Union City Bart Station, Marina Food and Logan High - - Two stories 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- kitchen has granite counter top, breakfast bar, pantry
- Pergo flooring throughout
- Bright unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and built in desk
- Walking distance to Union City BART, Merina Food, Safeway shopping centers, restaurants, Logan High, Library, Banks etc.
- Laundry room in garage shared by four units
- Community swimming pool
No pet, no smoke, no section 6. Credit above 700 and income above 3 times of rent.
No Pets Allowed
