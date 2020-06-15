3266 Santa Sophia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Book a showing now! Come and see this unfurnished, 1,395-square-foot, single-family home in Union, California.



This pleasant home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. For vehicles, there is a 2-car attached garage plus street parking.



The bright interior features hardwood and carpet flooring all throughout, large sliding glass door and windows. The kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, marble countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The comfortable bedrooms have built-in closets for storage. Its clean bathrooms have a vanity that offers plenty of space to keep toiletries, etc. For climate control, the home has a gas heater. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available in the home.



The exterior includes a spacious yard, a perfect place for outdoor activities with family and friends. A shed in the backyard can be used as an extra storage area.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, electricity, internet, and landscaping.



No pets allowed.



Smoking not allowed. No satellite dish on the roof. The fireplace should not be used. Renters need to take the garbage out in the street every Sunday night.



Bike Score: 92



This location is somewhat walkable and a bikers paradise, so errands can be accomplished on foot, or more efficiently on a bicycle, thanks to the areas mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes.



Nearby parks: Casa Verde Park, Casa Verde Park, and San Andreas Park.



Nearby Schools:

James Logan high school - 2.19 miles, 7/10

Alvarado Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 6/10

Alvarado Middle School - 0.79 miles, 6/10

Tom Kitayama Elementary School - 1.15 m



