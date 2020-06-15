All apartments in Union City
3266 Santa Sophia Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3266 Santa Sophia Way

3266 Santa Sophia Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3266 Santa Sophia Way, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Book a showing now! Come and see this unfurnished, 1,395-square-foot, single-family home in Union, California.

This pleasant home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. For vehicles, there is a 2-car attached garage plus street parking.

The bright interior features hardwood and carpet flooring all throughout, large sliding glass door and windows. The kitchen is furnished with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, marble countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and range/oven. The comfortable bedrooms have built-in closets for storage. Its clean bathrooms have a vanity that offers plenty of space to keep toiletries, etc. For climate control, the home has a gas heater. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available in the home.

The exterior includes a spacious yard, a perfect place for outdoor activities with family and friends. A shed in the backyard can be used as an extra storage area.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: water, trash, gas, electricity, internet, and landscaping.

No pets allowed.

Smoking not allowed. No satellite dish on the roof. The fireplace should not be used. Renters need to take the garbage out in the street every Sunday night.

Bike Score: 92

This location is somewhat walkable and a bikers paradise, so errands can be accomplished on foot, or more efficiently on a bicycle, thanks to the areas mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes.

Nearby parks: Casa Verde Park, Casa Verde Park, and San Andreas Park.

Nearby Schools:
James Logan high school - 2.19 miles, 7/10
Alvarado Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 6/10
Alvarado Middle School - 0.79 miles, 6/10
Tom Kitayama Elementary School - 1.15 m

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

