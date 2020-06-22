All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 31219 Fredi St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, CA
/
31219 Fredi St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

31219 Fredi St

31219 Fredi Street · (925) 290-7303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

31219 Fredi Street, Union City, CA 94587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access. The house has been recently updated with new paint inside and outside, laminate flooring throughout the house and is completely move-in ready, new appliance, granite counter tops, asbestos free treatment with certificate and report. Owner spent 15k with professional company home is free of asbestos. Report and certication is available. It features spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, central heat, dual pane does not have and without any HOA dues. It will make a perfect home for a smart first-time home buyer or can be a good option for investor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31219 Fredi St have any available units?
31219 Fredi St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Union City, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Union City Rent Report.
What amenities does 31219 Fredi St have?
Some of 31219 Fredi St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31219 Fredi St currently offering any rent specials?
31219 Fredi St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31219 Fredi St pet-friendly?
No, 31219 Fredi St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 31219 Fredi St offer parking?
Yes, 31219 Fredi St does offer parking.
Does 31219 Fredi St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31219 Fredi St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31219 Fredi St have a pool?
No, 31219 Fredi St does not have a pool.
Does 31219 Fredi St have accessible units?
No, 31219 Fredi St does not have accessible units.
Does 31219 Fredi St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31219 Fredi St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31219 Fredi St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd
Union City, CA 94587
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd
Union City, CA 94587
The Union Flats
34588 11th St
Union City, CA 94587
Parkside
1501 Decoto Rd
Union City, CA 94587
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr
Union City, CA 94587
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd
Union City, CA 94587
Avalon Union City
24 Union Sq
Union City, CA 94587
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr
Union City, CA 94587

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with Parking
Union City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity