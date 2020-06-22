31219 Fredi St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This newly renovated cozy 4-bed, 2.5 bath Duet Home is conveniently located in a good neighborhood within walking distance to elementary and middle schools, close to Union Landing shopping center, entertainment and easy freeway access. The house has been recently updated with new paint inside and outside, laminate flooring throughout the house and is completely move-in ready, new appliance, granite counter tops, asbestos free treatment with certificate and report. Owner spent 15k with professional company home is free of asbestos. Report and certication is available. It features spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, attached 2 car garage, central heat, dual pane does not have and without any HOA dues. It will make a perfect home for a smart first-time home buyer or can be a good option for investor!