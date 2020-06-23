All apartments in Tustin
7043 South B Street

7043 South B Street
Location

7043 South B Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This fully furnished cozy and tastefully decorated Duplex is a must see. Just bring your suitcase and relaxLinens, dishes, towels, Flat screen TV in both bedroom and living room.

Located within walking distance of downtown San Mateo, and all public transportation..Easy access to Highway 101 and 280 freeways. Short distance to Oracle, and Silicon Valley, and SFO

List of amenities include:
*Hardwood floors with area rugs
*Fireplace
*Updated kitchen, including dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and gas stove. Along with all dishes and cooking utensils.
*Private deck and back yard
*High speed internet, cable and all utilities included
*Plenty of free on-street parking
*No Smoking, and no pets

$1000. security deposit (refundable)
$200. cleaning fee (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7043 South B Street have any available units?
7043 South B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7043 South B Street have?
Some of 7043 South B Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7043 South B Street currently offering any rent specials?
7043 South B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7043 South B Street pet-friendly?
No, 7043 South B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 7043 South B Street offer parking?
No, 7043 South B Street does not offer parking.
Does 7043 South B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7043 South B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7043 South B Street have a pool?
No, 7043 South B Street does not have a pool.
Does 7043 South B Street have accessible units?
No, 7043 South B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7043 South B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7043 South B Street has units with dishwashers.
