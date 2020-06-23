7043 South B Street

Amenities

This fully furnished cozy and tastefully decorated Duplex is a must see. Just bring your suitcase and relaxLinens, dishes, towels, Flat screen TV in both bedroom and living room.



Located within walking distance of downtown San Mateo, and all public transportation..Easy access to Highway 101 and 280 freeways. Short distance to Oracle, and Silicon Valley, and SFO



List of amenities include:

*Hardwood floors with area rugs

*Fireplace

*Updated kitchen, including dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and gas stove. Along with all dishes and cooking utensils.

*Private deck and back yard

*High speed internet, cable and all utilities included

*Plenty of free on-street parking

*No Smoking, and no pets



$1000. security deposit (refundable)

$200. cleaning fee (non-refundable)