6108 Pacifica

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Gorgeous Peaceful House in the Fairfax hills available for Sublet from June 8- July 15 (possibly longer, dates are flexible)



This is a very light, sunny, meditative home with exquisite panoramic sunrise views, 3 decks and large landscaped yard .

It is a short walk to Open Space and miles of hiking and biking trails at the end of the street, yet only a few minutes drive to Fairfax town.

Washer/Dryer and Wireless Hi speed internet included



It is a spacious 3 bedroom home with one bedroom set up as a meditation room and another as an office, so there is only one queen size bed for sleeping (works best for or couple)

You would have exclusive use of the entire house.



Im looking for peaceful, quiet, very neat and responsible single person or couple.

No smoking or pets.