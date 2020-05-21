All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 5322 Pacifica.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
5322 Pacifica
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:49 AM

5322 Pacifica

5322 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

5322 Pacific Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location! Perfect for someone looking for a completely furnished (including all linens, furniture, pots/pans, utensils etc), safe, quiet and clean 1 bedroom duplex that is within walking distance to famous downtown Napa, CA! Wifi and Cable or Internet TV included! PG&E (gas and electric) is the responsibility of the tenant. Nice garage with beautiful wood carriage garage door. We are about a 20 minute drive to Vallejo, Fairfield, America Canyon, Sonoma, St Helena and more, so this would be an easy commute for those destinations. We are only 8 miles from Yountville. Your apartment is decorated with your comfort in mind and has a stylish wine country vibe. You will have your own washer and dryer, and a lovely patio area with bistro table, chairs and barbecue. Minimum stay 2 months. No sub-letting. This is a non-smoking property(inside or outside); no drugs; excessive drinking or partying. Sorry no pets - no exceptions. Thank you. We will get back with you quickly. Garbage and water included. Minimum stay 60 days. Sorry we are not able to accept pets, no exceptions, so please do not ask. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5322 Pacifica have any available units?
5322 Pacifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 5322 Pacifica have?
Some of 5322 Pacifica's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5322 Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
5322 Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5322 Pacifica pet-friendly?
Yes, 5322 Pacifica is pet friendly.
Does 5322 Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, 5322 Pacifica offers parking.
Does 5322 Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5322 Pacifica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5322 Pacifica have a pool?
No, 5322 Pacifica does not have a pool.
Does 5322 Pacifica have accessible units?
No, 5322 Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does 5322 Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
No, 5322 Pacifica does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles