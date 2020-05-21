5322 Pacifica

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Perfect for someone looking for a completely furnished (including all linens, furniture, pots/pans, utensils etc), safe, quiet and clean 1 bedroom duplex that is within walking distance to famous downtown Napa, CA! Wifi and Cable or Internet TV included! PG&E (gas and electric) is the responsibility of the tenant. Nice garage with beautiful wood carriage garage door. We are about a 20 minute drive to Vallejo, Fairfield, America Canyon, Sonoma, St Helena and more, so this would be an easy commute for those destinations. We are only 8 miles from Yountville. Your apartment is decorated with your comfort in mind and has a stylish wine country vibe. You will have your own washer and dryer, and a lovely patio area with bistro table, chairs and barbecue. Minimum stay 2 months. No sub-letting. This is a non-smoking property(inside or outside); no drugs; excessive drinking or partying. Sorry no pets - no exceptions. Thank you. We will get back with you quickly. Garbage and water included. Minimum stay 60 days. Sorry we are not able to accept pets, no exceptions, so please do not ask. Thank you