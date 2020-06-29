Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous end unit with one common wall. In the heart of Old Town Tustin nestled among historic buildings, cafe, restaurants, and shops. This unit has a walking score of 80. It has outstanding access to public services, including Tustin Public Library and the City Hall next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit has wood looking vinyl floors throughout. Bedrooms are newly carpeted. Sliding glass door exits into a fenced private patio. Both bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and bath tub. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. New water heater. One care detached garage and one assigned spot.