All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 305 3rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
305 3rd
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:50 PM

305 3rd

305 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

305 E 3rd St, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous end unit with one common wall. In the heart of Old Town Tustin nestled among historic buildings, cafe, restaurants, and shops. This unit has a walking score of 80. It has outstanding access to public services, including Tustin Public Library and the City Hall next door. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit has wood looking vinyl floors throughout. Bedrooms are newly carpeted. Sliding glass door exits into a fenced private patio. Both bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and bath tub. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. New water heater. One care detached garage and one assigned spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 3rd have any available units?
305 3rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 3rd have?
Some of 305 3rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
305 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 3rd pet-friendly?
No, 305 3rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 305 3rd offer parking?
Yes, 305 3rd offers parking.
Does 305 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 3rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 3rd have a pool?
No, 305 3rd does not have a pool.
Does 305 3rd have accessible units?
No, 305 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 305 3rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 3rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles