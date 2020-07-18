2917 ballesteros ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bedroom town house for rent - Property Id: 112798



Quiet corner unit, close to community pool. Beautiful town house 1848 ft for rent 3 bedrooms upstairs + 1 bonus room downstairs+ 2.5 bath with upgraded ceramic tiling kitchen and bathrooms , 2 car attached garage, close to Tustin sports park and Tustin ranch golf course. Water and trash fee included in rent.

Wood floor, very nice and bright, in peaceful community with swimming pool just steps away.

Close to Irvine/Tustin Market place, AMC, Supermarket, Homedepot. Close to Tustin Ranch Elementary School, Myford Elementary Pioneer Middle School, Beckman High school

No Pet, no smoking



water and trash fee included in rent



Requirement:

1. No pet, no smoking inside

2. First month rent + last month rent + one month deposit

3. Credit score over 600



Please contact tel: 714-7976629

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112798

Property Id 112798



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4822796)