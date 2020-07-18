2917 ballesteros ln

Amenities
4 bedroom town house for rent - Property Id: 112798
Quiet corner unit, close to community pool. Beautiful town house 1848 ft for rent 3 bedrooms upstairs + 1 bonus room downstairs+ 2.5 bath with upgraded ceramic tiling kitchen and bathrooms , 2 car attached garage, close to Tustin sports park and Tustin ranch golf course. Water and trash fee included in rent.
Wood floor, very nice and bright, in peaceful community with swimming pool just steps away.
Close to Irvine/Tustin Market place, AMC, Supermarket, Homedepot. Close to Tustin Ranch Elementary School, Myford Elementary Pioneer Middle School, Beckman High school
No Pet, no smoking
Requirement:
2. First month rent + last month rent + one month deposit
3. Credit score over 600
Please contact tel: 714-7976629
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112798
No Pets Allowed
