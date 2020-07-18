All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

2917 ballesteros ln

2917 Ballesteros Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Ballesteros Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
4 bedroom town house for rent - Property Id: 112798

Quiet corner unit, close to community pool. Beautiful town house 1848 ft for rent 3 bedrooms upstairs + 1 bonus room downstairs+ 2.5 bath with upgraded ceramic tiling kitchen and bathrooms , 2 car attached garage, close to Tustin sports park and Tustin ranch golf course. Water and trash fee included in rent.
Wood floor, very nice and bright, in peaceful community with swimming pool just steps away.
Close to Irvine/Tustin Market place, AMC, Supermarket, Homedepot. Close to Tustin Ranch Elementary School, Myford Elementary Pioneer Middle School, Beckman High school
No Pet, no smoking

water and trash fee included in rent

Requirement:
1. No pet, no smoking inside
2. First month rent + last month rent + one month deposit
3. Credit score over 600

Please contact tel: 714-7976629
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112798
Property Id 112798

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4822796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 ballesteros ln have any available units?
2917 ballesteros ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 ballesteros ln have?
Some of 2917 ballesteros ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 ballesteros ln currently offering any rent specials?
2917 ballesteros ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 ballesteros ln pet-friendly?
No, 2917 ballesteros ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2917 ballesteros ln offer parking?
Yes, 2917 ballesteros ln offers parking.
Does 2917 ballesteros ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 ballesteros ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 ballesteros ln have a pool?
Yes, 2917 ballesteros ln has a pool.
Does 2917 ballesteros ln have accessible units?
No, 2917 ballesteros ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 ballesteros ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 ballesteros ln has units with dishwashers.
