All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2913 Ballesteros.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2913 Ballesteros
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2913 Ballesteros

2913 Ballesteros Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2913 Ballesteros Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
4BR / 2.5Ba 1724ft2 available now

townhouse
w/d in unit
attached garage
Excellent School District - GREAT, Pool Front, 4 bedroom townhouse in Tustin Ranch / Irvine next to the Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Across the street from Tustin Elementary School and Tustin Sports Park with basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball diamonds and walking track. This beautiful townhouse is walking Distance (2 blocks) to the Tustin Market Place where there are a wide variety of restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, 24 Hour Fitness, entertainment and much more! Quick Access to the 5, 55, 91, 405 and Toll Roads. Perfect location for a golf enthusiast since this townhouse is located next to the wonderful Tustin Ranch Golf Course.

This townhouse has beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, and deck off kitchen / dining area. This POOL VIEW from the living area and Master Bedroom makes you feel like you are on Vacation everyday in a Beautiful Villa Townhouse with Master Suite Deck overlooking the Gorgeous Mediterranean Pool and Spa. This Great 3+1 bedroom, 2 1/2 Car Garage, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings gives you many options...large kitchen, living room, dining room (double sided fireplace)& large balcony for entertaining. This luxurious complex is located adjacent to the Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Tustin Sports Park & walking distance to the Amazing Tustin Market Place.

2 Car Garage w/ Washer & Dryer. This spacious townhouse has a Wide Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings & beautiful wood floors. You wont be cramped for space in the large open kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances. You will also enjoy the open living room, family room and dining area. The double sided fireplace makes it cozy and enjoyable from everywhere in the living area. The large balcony off of the dining area has plenty of space for BBQ and entertaining guests. This townhouse offers a nice layout with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs as well a den downstairs that could be and has been being used as a nice large bedroom. On the same lower level, there is a nice 2 Car Garage w/ Washer & Dryer. The Large Master Bedroom has Vaulted Ceilings, Two Closets, Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, separate room for toilet & an amazing deck overlooking the Beautiful Mediterranean Pool. The 2 bedrooms upstairs share a full bathroom in the hall. Located steps away from the Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Sports Park, Hiking & Biking trails. This fantastic location allows you to walk to the beautiful Tustin Market Place where theres an abundant of great restaurants, shopping & Entertainment. Great Storage & Interior Pool Location. Please stop by to see this beautiful townhouse has to offer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Ballesteros have any available units?
2913 Ballesteros doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Ballesteros have?
Some of 2913 Ballesteros's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Ballesteros currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Ballesteros is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Ballesteros pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Ballesteros is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2913 Ballesteros offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Ballesteros offers parking.
Does 2913 Ballesteros have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2913 Ballesteros offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Ballesteros have a pool?
Yes, 2913 Ballesteros has a pool.
Does 2913 Ballesteros have accessible units?
No, 2913 Ballesteros does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Ballesteros have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Ballesteros does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles