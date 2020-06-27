All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
287 Tustin Field Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:57 AM

287 Tustin Field Drive

287 Tustin Field Drive · No Longer Available
Tustin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Location

287 Tustin Field Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Location, Location, Location!! This beautiful, highly upgraded 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths townhouse is conveniently located at the central area of Irvine, with the award winning Irvine School District. Lots of natural sunlight, bright and cozy! Spacious open floor plan with a bonus room/office on the first floor, a bedroom and a bath on the 2nd floor, and master bedroom on the 3rd floor. Highly upgraded with hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, carpet in bedrooms, newer paint and ceiling fans in every room. French doors, Caesar stone backslash, recess lights, walk-in closets, mirrored wardrobes and pre-wire for internet. Inside laundry and washer, dryer, refrigerator and other newer appliances are included. Sparkling association amenities include pool, spa, BBQ, playground and parks. Close to both FWY 5 & 405, Tustin Market Place, major shopping centers and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Tustin Field Drive have any available units?
287 Tustin Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Tustin Field Drive have?
Some of 287 Tustin Field Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Tustin Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
287 Tustin Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Tustin Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 287 Tustin Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 287 Tustin Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 287 Tustin Field Drive offers parking.
Does 287 Tustin Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 Tustin Field Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Tustin Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 287 Tustin Field Drive has a pool.
Does 287 Tustin Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 287 Tustin Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Tustin Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Tustin Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
