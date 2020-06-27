287 Tustin Field Drive

Amenities

Location, Location, Location!! This beautiful, highly upgraded 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths townhouse is conveniently located at the central area of Irvine, with the award winning Irvine School District. Lots of natural sunlight, bright and cozy! Spacious open floor plan with a bonus room/office on the first floor, a bedroom and a bath on the 2nd floor, and master bedroom on the 3rd floor. Highly upgraded with hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, carpet in bedrooms, newer paint and ceiling fans in every room. French doors, Caesar stone backslash, recess lights, walk-in closets, mirrored wardrobes and pre-wire for internet. Inside laundry and washer, dryer, refrigerator and other newer appliances are included. Sparkling association amenities include pool, spa, BBQ, playground and parks. Close to both FWY 5 & 405, Tustin Market Place, major shopping centers and schools.