280 Tustin Field Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Tri-level end-unit condo located in the Award-Winning *** Irvine Unified School District***. Corner location with wrap-around yard. BRAND NEW interior paint through the whole house. Bright and airy open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a main floor office/den (which can be converted into 4th bedroom) with a powder room. Vaulted ceiling on 2nd floor stairs area. 3rd floor master bedroom with 2 bay windows overlook a pleasant mountain view in the distance, mirror closet, dual-sink vanity. Cozy fire place in the great room. Beautiful hardwood floors and brand BRAND NEW Berber carpet. Partial plantation shutters. All BRAND NEW blinds. Kitchen with full backsplash, granite counter top, dual sink. All stainless appliances. BRAND NEW Whirlpool microwave. Built-in ceiling speakers. Recessed lights. Washer/Dryer in individual room. Convenient intercom. Attached 2-car garage with keypad entry, epoxy flooring, plenty of built-in cabinet. Resort-style amenities: pool, spa, park, greenbelts, tot lot, BBQs, basketball court and clubhouse. Conveniently located close to The District and Irvine/Tustin Market Place with tons of shopping, fine dining, movies & entertainment, COSTCO, Irvine Spectrum, UCI. Easy access to Fwy 5, 405, 73, Metrolink Irvine Station, John Wayne Airport. Move-in ready.