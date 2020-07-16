All apartments in Tustin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

280 Tustin Field Drive

280 Tustin Field Drive · (949) 981-9192
Location

280 Tustin Field Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Tri-level end-unit condo located in the Award-Winning *** Irvine Unified School District***. Corner location with wrap-around yard. BRAND NEW interior paint through the whole house. Bright and airy open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a main floor office/den (which can be converted into 4th bedroom) with a powder room. Vaulted ceiling on 2nd floor stairs area. 3rd floor master bedroom with 2 bay windows overlook a pleasant mountain view in the distance, mirror closet, dual-sink vanity. Cozy fire place in the great room. Beautiful hardwood floors and brand BRAND NEW Berber carpet. Partial plantation shutters. All BRAND NEW blinds. Kitchen with full backsplash, granite counter top, dual sink. All stainless appliances. BRAND NEW Whirlpool microwave. Built-in ceiling speakers. Recessed lights. Washer/Dryer in individual room. Convenient intercom. Attached 2-car garage with keypad entry, epoxy flooring, plenty of built-in cabinet. Resort-style amenities: pool, spa, park, greenbelts, tot lot, BBQs, basketball court and clubhouse. Conveniently located close to The District and Irvine/Tustin Market Place with tons of shopping, fine dining, movies & entertainment, COSTCO, Irvine Spectrum, UCI. Easy access to Fwy 5, 405, 73, Metrolink Irvine Station, John Wayne Airport. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Tustin Field Drive have any available units?
280 Tustin Field Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Tustin Field Drive have?
Some of 280 Tustin Field Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Tustin Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
280 Tustin Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Tustin Field Drive pet-friendly?
No, 280 Tustin Field Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 280 Tustin Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 280 Tustin Field Drive offers parking.
Does 280 Tustin Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Tustin Field Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Tustin Field Drive have a pool?
Yes, 280 Tustin Field Drive has a pool.
Does 280 Tustin Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 280 Tustin Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Tustin Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Tustin Field Drive has units with dishwashers.
