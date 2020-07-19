All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

280 S Prospect Avenue

280 South Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

280 South Prospect Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prospect Village. Here is a great opportunity to live and enjoy historic old town Tustin. There is a private gated entrance at the street level. A fully finished 2 car garage is attached with direct entry. Up a flight of stairs the living area overlooks the city. The kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bath and laundry area complete the floor space. Washer and dryer are included. The Kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. The upper level is dedicated fully to the master bedroom suite with a sumptuous bathroom, walk in closet and dual sinks separate shower and tub. The home has a covered balcony with views to the mountains and city trees. The home is located walking distance to fine restaurants, shopping, parks, entertainment and sports. Take an easy stroll through old town Tustin and enjoy Concerts in the park and other city events. Located in Tustin Unified School District. The street level office space, attached but with a separate entry, is not included in the lease offering. Landlord requires good credit. Submit on pets.
Call Ann to view the interior: 714-504-7731

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 S Prospect Avenue have any available units?
280 S Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 S Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 280 S Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 S Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
280 S Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 S Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 S Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 280 S Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 280 S Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 280 S Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 S Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 S Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 280 S Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 280 S Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 280 S Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 280 S Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 S Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
