280 S Prospect Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prospect Village. Here is a great opportunity to live and enjoy historic old town Tustin. There is a private gated entrance at the street level. A fully finished 2 car garage is attached with direct entry. Up a flight of stairs the living area overlooks the city. The kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a bath and laundry area complete the floor space. Washer and dryer are included. The Kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. The upper level is dedicated fully to the master bedroom suite with a sumptuous bathroom, walk in closet and dual sinks separate shower and tub. The home has a covered balcony with views to the mountains and city trees. The home is located walking distance to fine restaurants, shopping, parks, entertainment and sports. Take an easy stroll through old town Tustin and enjoy Concerts in the park and other city events. Located in Tustin Unified School District. The street level office space, attached but with a separate entry, is not included in the lease offering. Landlord requires good credit. Submit on pets.

Call Ann to view the interior: 714-504-7731