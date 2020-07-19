2676 Dietrich Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to this immaculately maintained unit in beautiful Cantada Tustin Ranch. This home is clean, bright and features an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and copious natural light. Located in the serene and peaceful community of Cantada, it is within walking distance to the meandering hiking trails of Peters Canyon Regional Park. Stairs lead to the main level from the ground floor entrance, which features a huge family room, kitchen, master bedroom and balcony. The kitchen is spotlessly clean and is adorned with tile counters, tile floors, a refrigerator and under cabinet lights. It's very easy to clean and maintain. The master has two closets, including one walk-in, a bath tub, shower, mirrored vanity and modern ceiling fan. Easy to maintain laminate floors and fireplace make the living room perfect for small gatherings or relaxing. A loft with built in cabinets rounds out the third level. This home is perfect for those that need a home office or a large room to spread out in for crafts and hobbies. It comes with a one car garage with direct access into the unit. No carrying groceries through the wind or rain! The garage has room for storage and also includes a brand new washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy the community pool and BBQ grills on warm summer evenings. Close to Cedar Grove Park and Tustin Sports Park, freeways and great shopping and restaurants in the Market Place.