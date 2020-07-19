All apartments in Tustin
2676 Dietrich Drive

2676 Dietrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2676 Dietrich Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to this immaculately maintained unit in beautiful Cantada Tustin Ranch. This home is clean, bright and features an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and copious natural light. Located in the serene and peaceful community of Cantada, it is within walking distance to the meandering hiking trails of Peters Canyon Regional Park. Stairs lead to the main level from the ground floor entrance, which features a huge family room, kitchen, master bedroom and balcony. The kitchen is spotlessly clean and is adorned with tile counters, tile floors, a refrigerator and under cabinet lights. It's very easy to clean and maintain. The master has two closets, including one walk-in, a bath tub, shower, mirrored vanity and modern ceiling fan. Easy to maintain laminate floors and fireplace make the living room perfect for small gatherings or relaxing. A loft with built in cabinets rounds out the third level. This home is perfect for those that need a home office or a large room to spread out in for crafts and hobbies. It comes with a one car garage with direct access into the unit. No carrying groceries through the wind or rain! The garage has room for storage and also includes a brand new washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy the community pool and BBQ grills on warm summer evenings. Close to Cedar Grove Park and Tustin Sports Park, freeways and great shopping and restaurants in the Market Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

