2601 Alister Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Move in perfect!!!!Lovely detached home shows light and bright. Grand double door entry. Engineered wood floors In all living areas downstairs.Second floor laminate. Custom tile in all bathrooms. Gas burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen with Maple cabinetry. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, large closet and skylight in master bathroom. Large secondary bedroom. Third bedroom has no closet.(owners are willing to put a closet in if needed) Large storage closet under staircase. Lovely landscaped yard. Gated community with pool, spa, barbecue, picnic area. Close to all Tustin Ranch amenities, sports park, schools, marketplace, golf course and freeways.Tenants to sign lease till July 30 2021, since owners want a summer lease cycle and not November to November

Another option is till July 31/2030, which is 8 months!!!!!