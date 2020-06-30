2572 Calle Barcelona

Amenities

This newly renovated unit has an incredibly open and spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new wood flooring throughout, and a fresh coat of paint. Beautiful granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter vanities. The large loft area is a very versatile space that can be used as an additional bedroom or extra living space. Skylights and Plantation shutters throughout the unit. Back yard with patio cover is perfect to entertain or just relax.