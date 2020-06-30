All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:21 PM

2572 Calle Barcelona

2572 Calle Barcelona · No Longer Available
Location

2572 Calle Barcelona, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
This newly renovated unit has an incredibly open and spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new wood flooring throughout, and a fresh coat of paint. Beautiful granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. All bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter vanities. The large loft area is a very versatile space that can be used as an additional bedroom or extra living space. Skylights and Plantation shutters throughout the unit. Back yard with patio cover is perfect to entertain or just relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 Calle Barcelona have any available units?
2572 Calle Barcelona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 Calle Barcelona have?
Some of 2572 Calle Barcelona's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Calle Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Calle Barcelona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Calle Barcelona pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Calle Barcelona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2572 Calle Barcelona offer parking?
No, 2572 Calle Barcelona does not offer parking.
Does 2572 Calle Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Calle Barcelona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Calle Barcelona have a pool?
No, 2572 Calle Barcelona does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Calle Barcelona have accessible units?
No, 2572 Calle Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Calle Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 Calle Barcelona does not have units with dishwashers.

