2428 Aquasanta

Entertainer's Delight with a Golf Course and Lake View in Corte Villa. A MUST SEE! Prime Location. Rarely on the market, this highly coveted Home awakes you in the most prestigious and desirable Gated Neighborhood in all of Tustin Ranch. This tastefully upgraded Home features 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms, and an Office/Study Room. Custom Wood flooring throughout most of First level, brand new carpet in Living Room, Stairs, and throughout Second level. Charming Formal Dining and Living Room with View of the Golf Course is located next to the Gourmet Kitchen featuring Granite countertops; built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and beautiful white cabinets. Family Room with Cathedral ceiling and Fireplace. Luxurious Master Suite with double vanities, shower, soaking tub overlooking the Golf Course and Lake with large walk-in closet. Light and bright. Ceiling fans in all Bedrooms. Plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout. Entertainer's Backyard with spectacular View. Desirable attached 2 car garage. Laundry Room with plenty of counter and cabinet space with a sink. Walking Distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Club, Award-winning Ladera Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School; Minutes from Tustin Market Place, The District and Beckman High School. A MUST SEE!