Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

2428 Aquasanta

2428 Aquasanta · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Aquasanta, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Entertainer's Delight with a Golf Course and Lake View in Corte Villa. A MUST SEE! Prime Location. Rarely on the market, this highly coveted Home awakes you in the most prestigious and desirable Gated Neighborhood in all of Tustin Ranch. This tastefully upgraded Home features 3 spacious Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms, and an Office/Study Room. Custom Wood flooring throughout most of First level, brand new carpet in Living Room, Stairs, and throughout Second level. Charming Formal Dining and Living Room with View of the Golf Course is located next to the Gourmet Kitchen featuring Granite countertops; built-in refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave and beautiful white cabinets. Family Room with Cathedral ceiling and Fireplace. Luxurious Master Suite with double vanities, shower, soaking tub overlooking the Golf Course and Lake with large walk-in closet. Light and bright. Ceiling fans in all Bedrooms. Plantation shutters and recessed lighting throughout. Entertainer's Backyard with spectacular View. Desirable attached 2 car garage. Laundry Room with plenty of counter and cabinet space with a sink. Walking Distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Club, Award-winning Ladera Elementary School and Pioneer Middle School; Minutes from Tustin Market Place, The District and Beckman High School. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Aquasanta have any available units?
2428 Aquasanta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Aquasanta have?
Some of 2428 Aquasanta's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Aquasanta currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Aquasanta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Aquasanta pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Aquasanta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2428 Aquasanta offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Aquasanta offers parking.
Does 2428 Aquasanta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Aquasanta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Aquasanta have a pool?
No, 2428 Aquasanta does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Aquasanta have accessible units?
Yes, 2428 Aquasanta has accessible units.
Does 2428 Aquasanta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 Aquasanta has units with dishwashers.
