Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2416 Calle Alcorisa
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

2416 Calle Alcorisa

2416 Calle Alcorisa · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Calle Alcorisa, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome home Sevilla Tustin Ranch Community 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8mTThDRScmb

Wonderful Sevilla Community right in the heart of Tustin Ranch. This Charming light & bright Town home has everything you desire. When you walk through the door,you will step into the formal living room with high ceilings.The sliding doors off of living room will lead you to the cozy backyard, a perfect place to entertain your guests or to relax. The kitchen is spacious and open to the family room perfect when you have guests. The windows above the sink are overlooking the beautiful backyard.You will rarely find a town home with this size backyard plus two car attached garages. Spacious master suit and two other bedrooms located upstairs. The garage has plenty of room for two cars and a place for washer and dryer.This community offers ample guest parking. A beautiful pool and spa and is very well maintained.Close to the Market Place,Costco and the District shopping centers. Many Great dining options with in a few miles. Near the 405,5, and 55 Freeways.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8 am-8 pm. Visit our website at Irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at Irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 x 121 or alex@irivnepropmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Calle Alcorisa have any available units?
2416 Calle Alcorisa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Calle Alcorisa have?
Some of 2416 Calle Alcorisa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Calle Alcorisa currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Calle Alcorisa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Calle Alcorisa pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Calle Alcorisa is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Calle Alcorisa offer parking?
Yes, 2416 Calle Alcorisa offers parking.
Does 2416 Calle Alcorisa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2416 Calle Alcorisa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Calle Alcorisa have a pool?
Yes, 2416 Calle Alcorisa has a pool.
Does 2416 Calle Alcorisa have accessible units?
No, 2416 Calle Alcorisa does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Calle Alcorisa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Calle Alcorisa does not have units with dishwashers.
