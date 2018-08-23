Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully appointed home on a cul-de-sac street with a long driveway located in the Shadowbrook community! New designer paint and carpeting. gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher rand microwave. Green house window and ample cabinet space. lime stone flooring, plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Cozy family room off the kitchen with ceiling fan and slider glass door with custom blinds. Huge master suite with walk-in mirrored closet doors! Upgrader master bath with dual sinks and new granite. Formal dining room with custom blinds! Interior laundry room with washer and dryer included. Security system, two car garage and brand new door with epoxy flooring. One of the largest back yards in Shadowbrook with a long driveway! A must see home