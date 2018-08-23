All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

2051 Yaqi

2051 Yaqi · No Longer Available
Location

2051 Yaqi, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautifully appointed home on a cul-de-sac street with a long driveway located in the Shadowbrook community! New designer paint and carpeting. gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher rand microwave. Green house window and ample cabinet space. lime stone flooring, plantation shutters and ceiling fans. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Cozy family room off the kitchen with ceiling fan and slider glass door with custom blinds. Huge master suite with walk-in mirrored closet doors! Upgrader master bath with dual sinks and new granite. Formal dining room with custom blinds! Interior laundry room with washer and dryer included. Security system, two car garage and brand new door with epoxy flooring. One of the largest back yards in Shadowbrook with a long driveway! A must see home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 Yaqi have any available units?
2051 Yaqi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 Yaqi have?
Some of 2051 Yaqi's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 Yaqi currently offering any rent specials?
2051 Yaqi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 Yaqi pet-friendly?
No, 2051 Yaqi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2051 Yaqi offer parking?
Yes, 2051 Yaqi does offer parking.
Does 2051 Yaqi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 Yaqi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 Yaqi have a pool?
No, 2051 Yaqi does not have a pool.
Does 2051 Yaqi have accessible units?
No, 2051 Yaqi does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 Yaqi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 Yaqi has units with dishwashers.
