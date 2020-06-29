15502 Williams Street Unit G

Amenities

A charming FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE on the family-friendly neighborhood in Tustin! It has 4 BEDROOMS and 2 BATHROOMS. Inside, the bright and airy house boasts of a fireplace, polished hardwood floors, large windows with blinds, recessed lighting, projector screen, storage space, and a bar. The lovely kitchen consists of finely crafted cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth quartz countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, stovetop (induction stove), garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are bright and well-lit thanks to wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. One of the bathrooms is furnished with a jetted Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub.



For your laundry needs, there are shared washer and dryer available in the laundry room. For climate control, it has centralized air conditioning and electric, gas heating. Strictly no pets, sorry.



Outside, a relaxing patio and an outdoor grill. Free use of the gym and pool. Its also near parks (green area) and public transportation, and clubhouse.



It comes with a 1-car detached garage and on-street parking.



Tenant pays electricity and gas. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be the landlords responsibilities.



Nearby parks: Santa Ana Zoo, Prentice Park, and Pepper Tree Park.



Bus lines:

66 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.3 mile

64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.5 mile

71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile



Rail lines:

Inland Empire OC - 1.4 miles

Orange County Line - 1.4 miles



