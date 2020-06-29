All apartments in Tustin
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:55 PM

15502 Williams Street Unit G

15502 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

15502 Williams Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

A charming FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE on the family-friendly neighborhood in Tustin! It has 4 BEDROOMS and 2 BATHROOMS. Inside, the bright and airy house boasts of a fireplace, polished hardwood floors, large windows with blinds, recessed lighting, projector screen, storage space, and a bar. The lovely kitchen consists of finely crafted cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth quartz countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances such as microwave, refrigerator, oven/range, stovetop (induction stove), garbage disposal, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are bright and well-lit thanks to wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. One of the bathrooms is furnished with a jetted Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub.

For your laundry needs, there are shared washer and dryer available in the laundry room. For climate control, it has centralized air conditioning and electric, gas heating. Strictly no pets, sorry.

Outside, a relaxing patio and an outdoor grill. Free use of the gym and pool. Its also near parks (green area) and public transportation, and clubhouse.

It comes with a 1-car detached garage and on-street parking.

Tenant pays electricity and gas. Whereas the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be the landlords responsibilities.

So, book a showing now!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Santa Ana Zoo, Prentice Park, and Pepper Tree Park.

Bus lines:
66 Huntington Beach Irvine - 0.3 mile
64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.5 mile
71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile

Rail lines:
Inland Empire OC - 1.4 miles
Orange County Line - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5649826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15502 Williams Street Unit G have any available units?
15502 Williams Street Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15502 Williams Street Unit G have?
Some of 15502 Williams Street Unit G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15502 Williams Street Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
15502 Williams Street Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15502 Williams Street Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 15502 Williams Street Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15502 Williams Street Unit G offer parking?
Yes, 15502 Williams Street Unit G offers parking.
Does 15502 Williams Street Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15502 Williams Street Unit G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15502 Williams Street Unit G have a pool?
Yes, 15502 Williams Street Unit G has a pool.
Does 15502 Williams Street Unit G have accessible units?
No, 15502 Williams Street Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 15502 Williams Street Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15502 Williams Street Unit G has units with dishwashers.

