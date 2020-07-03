15211 Fairfax Way

Amenities

This highly upgraded open floor plan condominium is situated in the heart of Columbus in Tustin and overlooks Montgomery Square Park that has the play area, basketball court and picnic shelters. Recently painted throughout, the comfortable layout features two master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a downstairs office, laundry room and an attached 2 car garage. The designer kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an oversize island with a breakfast bar. Other upgrades include hardwood floors, crown molding, custom built in cabinets in the kitchen, entertainment center & office. The front porch opens into park. Also walking distance to Columbus Square Association Facility, this resort style community amenities include, pool, spa, basketball courts, BBQ areas, picnic tables and several parks. You're just minutes away to The District Shopping and Entertainment Center & The Village which offers many restaurants, movie, retail and more. Proximity to freeways and award-winning schools (Heritage STEAM Magnet) make this one of the most sought after communities in Orange County.