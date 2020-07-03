All apartments in Tustin
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15211 Fairfax Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

15211 Fairfax Way

15211 Fairfax Way · No Longer Available
Location

15211 Fairfax Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This highly upgraded open floor plan condominium is situated in the heart of Columbus in Tustin and overlooks Montgomery Square Park that has the play area, basketball court and picnic shelters. Recently painted throughout, the comfortable layout features two master bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a downstairs office, laundry room and an attached 2 car garage. The designer kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an oversize island with a breakfast bar. Other upgrades include hardwood floors, crown molding, custom built in cabinets in the kitchen, entertainment center & office. The front porch opens into park. Also walking distance to Columbus Square Association Facility, this resort style community amenities include, pool, spa, basketball courts, BBQ areas, picnic tables and several parks. You're just minutes away to The District Shopping and Entertainment Center & The Village which offers many restaurants, movie, retail and more. Proximity to freeways and award-winning schools (Heritage STEAM Magnet) make this one of the most sought after communities in Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15211 Fairfax Way have any available units?
15211 Fairfax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15211 Fairfax Way have?
Some of 15211 Fairfax Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15211 Fairfax Way currently offering any rent specials?
15211 Fairfax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15211 Fairfax Way pet-friendly?
No, 15211 Fairfax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15211 Fairfax Way offer parking?
Yes, 15211 Fairfax Way offers parking.
Does 15211 Fairfax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15211 Fairfax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15211 Fairfax Way have a pool?
Yes, 15211 Fairfax Way has a pool.
Does 15211 Fairfax Way have accessible units?
No, 15211 Fairfax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15211 Fairfax Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15211 Fairfax Way has units with dishwashers.

