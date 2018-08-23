14611 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

This one of a kind gated estate on spacious, private half acre lot is a MUST SEE. If you appreciate craftsmanship and attention to detail, you will love this home. Built in 1931, this historic Spanish home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, office/den/library, formal dining, remodeled kitchen with center island and bright eating area open to family room with wet bar. All bedrooms upstairs, office and 3/4 bath are downstairs. There's even a basement! The wood floors, doors, wood trim and ceiling beams have been exquisitely restored to their original beauty. Custom tile work on stair risers compliment the age and beauty of the elegant entry and shaded front porch. The Spanish style of the home and the private grounds with mature fruit and shade trees, large pool, gazebo, and expansive front grassy yard are reminiscent of a Palm Springs resort in days gone by. There is a detached 2 car garage and carport/porte cochere as well as a long driveway for more than adequate parking. The location allows easy access to freeways and shopping, but feels like you're far from the heart of the city.