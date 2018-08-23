All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 14611 Prospect Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
14611 Prospect Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:19 PM

14611 Prospect Avenue

14611 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

14611 Prospect Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
This one of a kind gated estate on spacious, private half acre lot is a MUST SEE. If you appreciate craftsmanship and attention to detail, you will love this home. Built in 1931, this historic Spanish home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, office/den/library, formal dining, remodeled kitchen with center island and bright eating area open to family room with wet bar. All bedrooms upstairs, office and 3/4 bath are downstairs. There's even a basement! The wood floors, doors, wood trim and ceiling beams have been exquisitely restored to their original beauty. Custom tile work on stair risers compliment the age and beauty of the elegant entry and shaded front porch. The Spanish style of the home and the private grounds with mature fruit and shade trees, large pool, gazebo, and expansive front grassy yard are reminiscent of a Palm Springs resort in days gone by. There is a detached 2 car garage and carport/porte cochere as well as a long driveway for more than adequate parking. The location allows easy access to freeways and shopping, but feels like you're far from the heart of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14611 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
14611 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14611 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 14611 Prospect Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14611 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14611 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14611 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14611 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14611 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14611 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 14611 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14611 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14611 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14611 Prospect Avenue has a pool.
Does 14611 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14611 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14611 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14611 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles