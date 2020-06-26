1422 Mayfield Way

Amenities

Welcome to the enchanting Camden Place Townhome in the prestigious Columbus Square community, which offers so many desirable amenities such as absolutely gorgeous club house, pool and spa, basketball court, multiple parks, manicured green belts and landscaping, plenty of guest parking, walking distance to The Village at Tustin Legacy, freeway nearby and highly accredited schools .. With bright and open floor plan, this contemporary tri-level townhome offers a comfortable front patio area, first level den which may be used as a bedroom (no closet), convenient laundry area by direct access to 2 car garage. Wood floor flows beautifully up the stairs into the spaciously delightful living room and upgraded kitchen on the 2nd level. The remodeled kitchen features granite counters tops, custom built large granite breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets and pantry space. Formal dining area off the kitchen provides direct access to the pleasant balcony facing the Community park and playground. Sizable half bath conveniently locates by dining room. Third level offers 2 master suites each with which spacious bathrooms, walk-in closet and newer carpet flooring. Other attractive features: Aqua-Pro whole house water softener system, water filtration system under kitchen sink, recessed lighting… Come to enjoy and call this special unit your home today!