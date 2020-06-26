All apartments in Tustin
Last updated February 20 2020 at 10:50 PM

1422 Mayfield Way

1422 Mayfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Mayfield Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to the enchanting Camden Place Townhome in the prestigious Columbus Square community, which offers so many desirable amenities such as absolutely gorgeous club house, pool and spa, basketball court, multiple parks, manicured green belts and landscaping, plenty of guest parking, walking distance to The Village at Tustin Legacy, freeway nearby and highly accredited schools .. With bright and open floor plan, this contemporary tri-level townhome offers a comfortable front patio area, first level den which may be used as a bedroom (no closet), convenient laundry area by direct access to 2 car garage. Wood floor flows beautifully up the stairs into the spaciously delightful living room and upgraded kitchen on the 2nd level. The remodeled kitchen features granite counters tops, custom built large granite breakfast counter, stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets and pantry space. Formal dining area off the kitchen provides direct access to the pleasant balcony facing the Community park and playground. Sizable half bath conveniently locates by dining room. Third level offers 2 master suites each with which spacious bathrooms, walk-in closet and newer carpet flooring. Other attractive features: Aqua-Pro whole house water softener system, water filtration system under kitchen sink, recessed lighting… Come to enjoy and call this special unit your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Mayfield Way have any available units?
1422 Mayfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Mayfield Way have?
Some of 1422 Mayfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Mayfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Mayfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Mayfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Mayfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1422 Mayfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Mayfield Way offers parking.
Does 1422 Mayfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Mayfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Mayfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 1422 Mayfield Way has a pool.
Does 1422 Mayfield Way have accessible units?
No, 1422 Mayfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Mayfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Mayfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
