Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
13841 Marshall Ln
13841 Marshall Ln

13841 Marshall Lane
Location

13841 Marshall Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful two-story home on a nice quiet street in a great neighborhood. The home offers a nice open floor plan with a formal living room and dining room under vaulted ceilings. Newly installed carpet throughout. Large kitchen with breakfast nook opens up to a family room with recessed lighting. Lots of windows that look into the backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi tub. The two other bedrooms are attached by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Large backyard with a covered patio and a 10X20 workshop.

(RLNE5229265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

