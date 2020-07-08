13841 Marshall Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful two-story home on a nice quiet street in a great neighborhood. The home offers a nice open floor plan with a formal living room and dining room under vaulted ceilings. Newly installed carpet throughout. Large kitchen with breakfast nook opens up to a family room with recessed lighting. Lots of windows that look into the backyard. All three bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi tub. The two other bedrooms are attached by a Jack and Jill bathroom. Large backyard with a covered patio and a 10X20 workshop.



(RLNE5229265)