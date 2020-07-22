All apartments in Tustin
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F

13654 Red Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13654 Red Hill Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Refreshed Townhouse in Small Gated Community - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the small gated community of Tustin Villas. With a quiet interior location within the complex, this unit is near the clubhouse and pool. Recently refreshed, there are upgrades throughout. The downstairs has brand new laminate wood flooring to accent the new paint and baseboards. The kitchen has been updated with two tone paint on the cabinets, and shiny quartz counters. Upstairs there is brand new carpet plus new laminate wood in the bathrooms. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, and the entire home has brand new dual pane vinyl windows. Attached two car garage plus private patio and laundry hookups. Trash and HOA dues included. 12 month lease, 1 month security. No pets or smoking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5245186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F have any available units?
13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F have?
Some of 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F offers parking.
Does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F have a pool?
Yes, 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F has a pool.
Does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F have accessible units?
No, 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
