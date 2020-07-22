13654 Red Hill Ave. Unit F

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautifully Refreshed Townhouse in Small Gated Community - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the small gated community of Tustin Villas. With a quiet interior location within the complex, this unit is near the clubhouse and pool. Recently refreshed, there are upgrades throughout. The downstairs has brand new laminate wood flooring to accent the new paint and baseboards. The kitchen has been updated with two tone paint on the cabinets, and shiny quartz counters. Upstairs there is brand new carpet plus new laminate wood in the bathrooms. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, and the entire home has brand new dual pane vinyl windows. Attached two car garage plus private patio and laundry hookups. Trash and HOA dues included. 12 month lease, 1 month security. No pets or smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5245186)