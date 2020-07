12456 BOROS Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

LIKE A BRAND NEW HOUSE. THIS HOUSE HAD BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED RECENTLY. THIS MAGNIFICENT HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER PLAN 3 IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF VALENCIA. VERY SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LOVELY AND EASY CARE BACK YARD. THIS LOVELY HOME SHOWS LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, AN ABUNDANCE OF WINDOWS, BRAND NEW WINDOW SHADES, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TRAVERTNE TILES, FIREPLACE AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, NEW SINK. ALL BATHROOMS HAVE MODERN VANITIES, NEW SINKS, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH COIFFERED CEILING AND WALK-IN CLOSET, LARGE ROMAN TUB AND LARGE SHOWER, LARGE SECONDARY BEDROOMS THIS HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER GATED GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY HAS A LARGE ASSOC POOL, SPA AND BBQ, WALK TO SPORT PARK & LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, WALK TO TUSTIN MARKETPLACE SHOPPING, FINE DINING, CONVENIENT TO TUSTIN METROLINK STATION, TOLL ROADS, FREEWAYS. AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS. EPOXY GARAGE FLOOR, BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, DISHWASHER ARE INCLUDED.

PARKING IN GARAGE ONLY. TWO CAR PARKING RESTRICTION IN THIS GATED COMMUNITY.